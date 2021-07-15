Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Brazil's Bolsonaro, who was stabbed in 2018, may need emergency surgery

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is being transferred to Sao Paulo to undergo tests for an obstructed intestine and could receive emergency surgery, the president's office said on Wednesday, in his latest health complication from a 2018 stabbing. The news of Bolsonaro's hospitalization comes as the far-right leader is sinking in opinion polls due to his handling of the world's second-deadliest coronavirus pandemic, and a simmering corruption scandal over his government's purchase of vaccines.

Afghan Taliban seize border crossing with Pakistan in major advance

Taliban fighters in Afghanistan seized control of a major border crossing with Pakistan on Wednesday, one of the most important objectives they have achieved so far during a rapid advance across the country as U.S. forces pull out. Video released by the militants showed their white flag with black Koranic verse flying in place of the Afghanistan flag above the Friendship Gate at the border crossing in the Afghan town of Wesh, opposite the Pakistani town of Chaman.

Haitians protest, pay tribute in a country still reeling from president's killing

Scattered protests broke out in Haiti's capital on Wednesday as gasoline shortages added to concerns over insecurity and access to basic goods a week after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise pitched the Caribbean nation into uncertainty. Nearly all the gas stations in Port-au-Prince were closed and long lines formed outside the few that were still operating, with residents blaming both the criminal gangs that control key supply routes as well as opportunistic black market fuel sellers paralyzing distribution into Haiti's biggest city.

Inside Iran's plot to kidnap an American journalist

The image on the alleged Iranian intelligence operative's device was chilling: A graphic showing photos of two Iranian dissidents captured overseas. Next to them was a picture of a journalist U.S. prosecutors say he intended to kidnap and the caption "are you coming or should we come for you?" The intended target was Iranian American journalist Masih Alinejad, a contributor to U.S. government-financed Voice of America’s Farsi edition, who had angered Iran through her pointed criticism of the country’s headcovering laws, according to U.S. prosecutors.

S.African govt plans troop surge to quell unrest -reports

South Africa plans to deploy up to 25,000 soldiers in two provinces where security forces are struggling to quell days of looting, arson and violence, its defence minister told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday, according to local news channel eNCA. A military surge of that size would increase tenfold the number of soldiers deployed in the hot spots of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces, where the police and army have been battling unrest for days.

Man jailed for 208 years over Mexico school quake collapse

A Mexican court has sentenced a man to 208 years in prison for the criminal homicides of 26 people, most of them children, who died when a school collapsed during a powerful earthquake that struck Mexico City in 2017, authorities said on Wednesday. The Mexico City attorney general's office said it had shown that the man described as a works director had guaranteed the structural safety of the school in Tlalpan, a southern district of the capital, without carrying out the required testing and despite irregularities in the building's construction.

Algeria leader pardons protest movement members

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Wednesday ordered the release of 101 members of a protest movement that forced his predecessor Abdelaziz Bouteflika to step down, the presidency said. Elected in December 2019, Tebboune has vowed to carry out economic and political reforms and urged the opposition to opt for dialogue to maintain stability.

India tells China continuing border tensions not in either side's interests

The failure of China and India to resolve the standoff over their disputed border in the western Himalayas, despite an agreement last year, is not in the interest of either side, India's foreign minister told his Chinese counterpart on Wednesday. In accordance with last year's pact, military commanders on both sides completed a pullout of troops, tanks and artillery from the Pangong Lake area in February in a first step towards full withdrawal from other friction points.

Protests in France against COVID-19 'health pass' rules

Police in Paris clashed with protesters railing against President Emmanuel Macron's plan to require a COVID-19 vaccine certificate or negative PCR test to gain entry to bars, restaurants and cinemas from next month. Macron this week announced sweeping measures to fight a rapid surge in new coronavirus infections, including the mandatory vaccination of health workers and new health pass rules for the wider public.

White House may ease ban on remittances as part of Cuba review -sources

President Joe Biden's review of Trump-era Cuba policy could lead to big changes in the U.S. posture toward the communist government in Havana as U.S. officials take stock of large protests in that country. The White House says Biden's primary goal is helping the people of Cuba as they reel from pandemic-driven economic woes. Two sources familiar with the review said on Wednesday it could lead to the easing of restrictions on payments Americans can make to their families in Cuba.

