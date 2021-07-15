EXCLUSIVE-Iran not ready for nuclear talks until Raisi takes over -source

Iran is not prepared to resume negotiations on coming back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal until Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi's administration has begun, a diplomatic source said on Wednesday.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Iran had conveyed this to European officials acting as interlocutors in the indirect U.S.-Iranian talks and that the current thinking is the Vienna talks will not resume before mid-August. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed Editing by Chris Reese)

