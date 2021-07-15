Left Menu

EU says draft WTO fisheries deal "can be the basis for an agreement"

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 15-07-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 14:26 IST
Image Credit: Flickr
The European Union (EU) said on Thursday that a draft deal on curbing fisheries subsidies formed the basis for clinching a global agreement at the World Trade Organization (WTO).

In remarks seen by Reuters, Valdis Dombrovskis, European Commission vice president, told a virtual WTO ministerial meeting in Geneva that the draft deal "can be the basis for an agreement" as it "contains many elements for landing zones".

Negotiators at the WTO have been trying for 20 years to agree how to cap subsidies that contribute to the overfishing of the world's seas and oceans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

