Left Menu

Kamal Nath meets Sonia Gandhi

Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Thursday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi amid speculation over his future role in the party.Naths name is doing the rounds for a bigger role in the revamped Congress organisation.Nath has been a veteran of the party and shares good ties with senior party leaders including those part of the group of 23 leaders who had written to the Congress chief seeking the organisations overhaul.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 15:25 IST
Kamal Nath meets Sonia Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Thursday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi amid speculation over his future role in the party.

Nath's name is doing the rounds for a bigger role in the revamped Congress organisation.

Nath has been a veteran of the party and shares good ties with senior party leaders including those part of the group of 23 leaders who had written to the Congress chief seeking the organisation's overhaul. The former chief minister's meeting also comes ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament. Nath shares good relations with leaders of some opposition parties. Nath had also recently met Sharad Pawar at his Delhi residence, after the NCP chief met some opposition leaders amid talk of the formation of a larger opposition front against the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
3
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021