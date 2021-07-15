Police use water cannons against Punjab BJP SC Morcha activists

The police on Thursday used water cannons to disperse activists of the Punjab BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha when they were trying to gherao the official residence of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh here over various issues, including alleged atrocities on Dalits in the state.

Protesters led by Punjab BJP SC Morcha president Rajkumar Atwal shouted slogans against the Amarinder Singh-led government in Punjab and slammed the Congress-led regime over alleged atrocities on Dalits and alleged multi-crore post matric scholarship scam.

Police personnel were deployed in a large number and barricades were put at Sector 25 here to stop protesters from heading towards the CM's residence.

When they tried to force their way through barricades, police used water cannons to disperse them.

Later, several activists of the state BJP SC Morcha were detained by the police.

Earlier, addressing the gathering, Atwal alleged that atrocities were committed against the Dalit community under the Congress-led regime in the state.

He also raised the issue of the alleged multi-crore post matric scholarship scam and accused the chief minister of giving a clean chit to those who were allegedly involved in it.

Allegations of Rs 64 crore misappropriation from the scholarship fund for scheduled caste students had surfaced last year.

Thereafter, the chief minister had directed the state chief secretary to conduct a thorough inquiry.

The chief secretary's report, based on the findings of a three-member panel of IAS officers, had exonerated cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot.

