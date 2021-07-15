Cong holds protest against rising fuel prices

The Haryana Congress held statewide protests against the hike in the prices of fuel, cooking gas and other essential commodities on Thursday.

State Congress chief Kumari Selja, who led the protest in Gurugram district, where she was joined by senior leader Ajay Singh Yadav, said the steep rise in the fuel prices is bound to have a cascading effect and burden the common people who are already facing hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said the rise in the fuel prices has affected every section of the society, including farmers, common citizens, the transport sector and the middle class.

''Amid the pandemic, the government is wreaking havoc on the general public by continuously increasing the prices of oil, gas and essential commodities,'' Selja told reporters.

She said the Congress will raise the voice of the common people on the streets as well as in Parliament and the state Assembly.

To protest the rise in the prices of fuel and cooking gas, the opposition party held demonstrations across the state and launched a signature campaign outside petrol pumps.

''A large part of the income of the common man is spent on petrol, diesel and cooking gas. Not enough money is then left for children's education, food etc.,'' Selja said while pointing out that the price of petrol has crossed the Rs-100 mark at many places in the country.

Meanwhile, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said there is a lot of anger among people due to the rising prices of petrol and diesel.

''The prices of most items of daily consumption are increasing and the common man is suffering, but the government is silent,'' he said.

Hooda claimed that the Centre does not want to reduce the excise duty on petroleum products and the state government does not want to give any relief to people by lowering the VAT, which is double of what it was during the previous Congress regime.

