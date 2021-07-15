Following are the top stories at 9.10 pm: NATION DEL60 UP-5THLD PM 'Unprecedented' the way UP govt controlled second Covid wave, says PM Varanasi (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday praised the Uttar Pradesh government for its handling of the Covid crisis and said the way it had controlled the second wave of the infection was ''unprecedented''.

DEL82 VIRUS-THIRD WAVE GULERIA Waning immunity, emergence of more transmissible variant can be reasons behind 3rd wave: Guleria New Delhi: Waning immunity, the emergence of a more transmissible coronavirus variant capable of escaping the immunity shield and lockdown relaxations can be the likely causes of a possible third wave of COVID-19, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said Thursday.

Advertisement

DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES India records 41,806 fresh Covid cases, 581 new fatalities New Delhi: India recorded 41,806 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 3,09,87,880, while the active cases increased to 4,32,041, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

DEL58 JAISHANKAR-GHANI-AFGHANISTAN Jaishankar meets Afghan President in Tashkent; discusses situation in Afghanistan New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Tashkent and discussed the fast-evolving situation in Afghanistan in the face of withdrawal of US forces from the country.

DEL80 PB-AMARINDER Amarinder will lead Cong to win in Assembly polls: CM’s media adviser; junks reports on resignation Chandigarh: The Punjab chief minister’s media adviser on Thursday evening said Amarinder Singh will take the Congress to victory in the Assembly polls next year, trashing reports that he has resigned.

DEL71 VIRUS-HEALTH-MINISTRY-STATES Centre raises Covid norm violations with states, warns them against complacency New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Thursday raised with the states the issue of violations in COVID-19 norms in many parts of the country, especially hill stations, and impressed upon them the need for focussed public health measures to check the pandemic DEL65 COOPERATION-SHAH Modi govt to work with determination to empower cooperatives, says Amit Shah New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Modi government will work with determination to bring positive changes in the lives of crores of people associated with the cooperatives by empowering the sector.

DEL83 AVI-DRONE-3RDLD RULES Aviation ministry issues draft rules to ensure ease of using drones in India New Delhi: The civil aviation ministry Thursday issued draft rules to ensure ease of using drones in India on the basis of ''trust, self-certification and non-intrusive monitoring'', an official statement said.

CAL23 WB-MAMATA-LD NHRC NHRC disrespected court, should not have leaked report on Bengal post-poll violence to media: Mamata Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday flayed the NHRC for ''disrespecting the court'' and pursuing ''political vendetta'' of the BJP by leaking its report on alleged post-poll violence in the state to the media.

BUSINESS DEL77 BIZ-LD GST-COMPENSATION Centre borrows, releases Rs 75k cr to compensate states for GST revenue shortfall New Delhi: The government has borrowed and given to the states Rs 75,000 crore to make up for the shortfall in their revenues because of the GST implementation.

DEL76 BIZ-WHATSAPP WhatsApp banned 2 mln Indian accounts during May15-Jun 15 period New Delhi: WhatsApp banned two million Indian accounts while it received 345 grievance reports between May 15 and June 15, the company said in its maiden monthly compliance report as mandated by the IT rules.

LEGAL LGD24 SC-2NDLD SEDITION Why aren't you repealing British era sedition law used against Gandhi, SC asks Centre New Delhi: Concerned over “enormous misuse” of the colonial era penal law on sedition, the Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre why it was not repealing the provision used by the British to “silence” people like Mahatma Gandhi to suppress freedom movement.

LGD22 DL-HC-EXCISE POLICY-VERMA Why AAP part of plea challenging home delivery of liquor, HC asks BJP MP New Delhi: The Delhi high court Thursday refused to issue notice on BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma’s challenge to the home delivery of liquor under the new Excise Policy 2021-22 and directed him to remove Aam Aadmi Party from the list of parties to the petition.

FOREIGN FGN30: CHINA-LD INDIA Beijing: With India firmly conveying to China that the prolongation of the existing situation in eastern Ladakh was visibly impacting the bilateral ties in a ''negative manner'', Beijing on Thursday said it is ready to seek a mutually acceptable solution to the issues that require ''emergency response'' through negotiation and consultation.

FGN33: NEPAL-LD PARLIAMENT Kathmandu: Nepal's new government on Thursday recommended President Bidya Devi Bhandari to summon the new session of the House of Representatives on July 18, according to a Cabinet minister.

FGN25: CHINA-PAK-BLAST-PROBE Beijing: China on Thursday said it is rushing a special team to Pakistan to probe a blast in a shuttle bus in which 13 people, including nine Chinese engineers, were killed, amid differing perceptions between the two close allies whether it was a terrorist attack or a gas explosion that hit the vehicle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)