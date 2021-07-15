Left Menu

PM Modi meets Prez Kovind, briefs him on important issues

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 21:53 IST
PM Modi meets Prez Kovind, briefs him on important issues
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday met President Ram Nath Kovind here and briefed him on important issues, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

The meeting comes ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session scheduled to begin from Monday.

''Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan and briefed him on important issues,'' the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

The Monsoon Session would conclude on August 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
3
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia
4
Johnson Controls-Hitachi to train 50,000 AC technicians, cooling experts by 2025

Johnson Controls-Hitachi to train 50,000 AC technicians, cooling experts by ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021