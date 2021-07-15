Chaduni wants to become another Kejriwal through farmers' stir: Anil Vij

Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday took a jibe at state BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni, who has suggested that farmers' outfits should test political waters, saying he wants to become another ''Kejriwal'' through the peasants' movement.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Wednesday suspended Haryana BKU (Chaduni) chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni for seven days for suggesting that Punjab farmer outfits involved in the stir against the Centre's three farm laws should contest the state polls next year.

''Chaduni wants to become another Arvind Kejriwal through farmers' stir on the lines of social activist Anna Hazare's movement in 2011 where people with political ambitions also achieved their objective by leaving the core issues behind,'' Vij told reporters.

''Similarly, in the ongoing farmers' movement many farmer leaders want to follow the footsteps of Kejriwal,'' he said.

Hazare along with Arvind Kejriwal and others had started India Against Corruption movement in 2011. Kejriwal is also the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party, which he had later floated.

''When Anna Hazare's movement started, sentiments of many people were associated with it. However, some people were a part of this movement to fulfil their political ambition. Such people have achieved their political objective,'' Vij said.

Similarly, in the present farmers' movement, ''several farmer leaders are willing to follow Kejriwal's footsteps and have a political motive in the guise of the movement. Chaduni is one of them'', he said.

''These people do not want to allow this movement to end and they want to keep playing with people's sentiments,'' Vij alleged.

The Haryana Home minister alleged that the farmers' leaders were not coming forward for talks with the Centre and were putting conditions.

''They do not want to talk as they have nothing to do with farmers' interest and want to build their political career on the basis of this movement,'' Vij alleged.

''Besides, the people involved in the movement have conflicts amongst themselves and hence they have suspended Chaduni for seven days as there are a number of people among them who want to become another Kejriwal,'' he further said.

Vij said people know the real purpose of those involved in the movement and they will not fall into the trap.

SKM leader Balbir Singh Rajewal had on Wednesday said Chaduni was making statements regarding ''Mission Punjab'' despite being told not to do so on several occasions.

Reacting to his suspension, Chaduni said, ''I had mooted an idea -- Mission Punjab... No one can stop one from expressing a thought or mooting an idea. One can differ with that. But suspending anyone on this ground is wrong.'' PTI SUN NSD NSD

