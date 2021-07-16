Left Menu

Biden expressed his concerns about Nord Stream 2 to Merkel

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2021 03:00 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 03:00 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he expressed his concerns to German Chancellor Angela Merkel about Russia's Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline after a meeting with her at the White House.

Russia is racing to finish the pipeline that would take Russian gas to Germany and deprive Ukraine of valuable transit fees. Biden told reporters that he and Merkel are united in their belief that Russia should not use energy as a weapon against its neighbors.

