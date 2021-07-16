Biden expressed his concerns about Nord Stream 2 to Merkel
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2021 03:00 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 03:00 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he expressed his concerns to German Chancellor Angela Merkel about Russia's Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline after a meeting with her at the White House.
Russia is racing to finish the pipeline that would take Russian gas to Germany and deprive Ukraine of valuable transit fees. Biden told reporters that he and Merkel are united in their belief that Russia should not use energy as a weapon against its neighbors.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PREVIEW-Olympics-Rhythmic gymnastics-Israel's Ashram to challenge Russian dominance
GLOBAL MARKETS-Muted start to second half for Asia stocks as U.S. payrolls loom
Guatemala not yet seeking refund from Russia over vaccine delays: minister
Top U.S. diplomat hopes El Salvador, IMF will settle bitcoin row
Health News Roundup: Indonesia president confirms emergency measures to apply July 3-20; Germany catches up with U.S. in vaccination drive and more