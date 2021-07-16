Left Menu

U.S., Germany stand together against Russian aggression -Biden

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2021 03:08 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 03:08 IST
The United States and Germany will stand together to defend NATO's eastern nations against Russian aggression and agree that Moscow must not be allowed to use energy to bully its neighbors, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

"We stand together, and will continue to stand together, to defend our eastern flank allies at NATO against Russian aggression," Biden told a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"And while I reiterated my concerns about Nord Stream 2, Chancellor Merkel and I are absolutely united in our conviction that Russia must not be allowed to use energy as a weapon to coerce or threaten its neighbors." (Reporting By Jeff Mason and Arshad Mohammed Editing by Chris Reese)

