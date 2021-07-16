Situation in Hong Kong deteriorating: US President Biden

The situation in Hong Kong is deteriorating and the Chinese government is not keeping the commitment that it made, US President Joe Biden has said.

“The situation in Hong Kong is deteriorating and the Chinese government is not keeping the commitment that it made on how it would deal with Hong Kong,” Biden told reporters on Thursday at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The Biden administration is expected to issue a business advisory on Hong Kong on Friday. “And so it is more of an advisory as to what may happen in Hong Kong. It's as simple as that and as complicated as that,” he said in response to a question on the issue.

Meanwhile, the Problem Solvers Caucus' on Thursday endorsed the bipartisan resolution condemning the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) 100 years of human rights abuses against its own people. Congressman Mike Gallagher had introduced the resolution ahead of the CCP's centenary on July 1, and has called on Speaker Nany Pelosi to bring the bipartisan resolution to the House floor for a vote.

The resolution supports the inherent right of the Chinese people to self-determination and free political expressionism independent of one-party rule, and denounces the CCP’s egregious record of human rights violations.

“The Chinese Communist Party brutally represses its own people — from pro-democracy citizens in Hong Kong to Uyghurs and other religious minorities — and has not been shy about trying to spread its influence beyond its borders,” said Congressman Jared Golden. “It’s important that we stay vigilant and stand up to this authoritarian regime when necessary, and I’m glad to help lead members of Congress in coming together across party lines to condemn it,” he added.

