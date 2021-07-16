Left Menu

Navjot Singh Sidhu reaches 10 Janpath amid speculation of appointment as next Punjab Congress Chief

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday, arrived at 10, Janpath to meet the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi amid speculation about his appointment as the next Chief of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2021 12:34 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 12:34 IST
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu arrives at 10, Janpath, to meet party's interim president Sonia Gandhi. Image Credit: ANI
According to sources, Congress is all set to announce Navjot Singh Sidhu as the new Chief of Punjab Congress Committee (PCC). "Sidhu will be appointed as the new PCC chief along with two working Presidents. Sunil Jakhar, who is currently heading Punjab Congress will be adjusted in AICC," said sources.

A power tussle in Punjab Congress has been going on for almost a month. The Congress leadership had formed a three-member committee to resolve factionalism in the state amid differences between Sidhu and Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

