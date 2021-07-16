Left Menu

PM's 'certificate' cannot hide Yogi govt's cruelty, negligence during Covid 2nd wave: Priyanka

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2021 13:36 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 13:30 IST
PM's 'certificate' cannot hide Yogi govt's cruelty, negligence during Covid 2nd wave: Priyanka
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for praising the Uttar Pradesh government for its handling of the Covid crisis, saying his ''certificate'' cannot hide the truth of the Yogi Adityanath dispensation's ''cruelty, negligence and mismanagement'' during the second wave of the coronavirus.

Modi, during his visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Thursday, praised the Uttar Pradesh government for its handling of the Covid crisis and said the way it had controlled the second wave was ''unprecedented''.

''Modi Ji's certificate cannot hide the truth of Yogi government's aggressive cruelty, negligence, and mismanagement during the second wave of coronavirus spread in Uttar Pradesh,'' Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

''People faced enormous hardships, helplessness alone. This truth can be forgotten by Modi Ji, Yogi Ji, but not by those who suffered the pain of coronavirus,'' the Congress general secretary in-charge UP said.

Describing the efforts of the Uttar Pradesh government in combating COVID-19 as ''commendable'', the prime minister had said the state's population is more than a dozen big countries but the way ''it has controlled the second wave of coronavirus and stopped its spread is unprecedented''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global
4
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021