T'gana: Cong protests against price rise, fuel price hike

The Congress in Telangana on Friday held a protest here against price rise and fuel price hike and demanded that the TRS government in the state reduce taxes on fuel so as to provide relief to common people.

Addressing scores of activists gathered at the Indira Park here as part of the 'Chalo Raj Bhavan' programme, state Congress president A Revanth Reddy alleged the high amount of taxes on fuel imposed by the TRS government in Telangana and NDA government at the Centre has put a burden on the common people.

Such a high percentage of tax did not exist anywhere, he claimed.

The prices of petrol and diesel have risen 40 times during the last two months, he alleged.

Reddy said they would like to go up to the Ambedkar statue nearby and place the memorandum there, in view of the unavailability of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Senior Congress leaders, including party MLAs D Anasuya alias Sitakka and T Jayaprakash Reddy, former MP Madhu Yashki Goud and former minister J Geeta Reddy, participated in the dharna at Indira Park.

As the Congress leaders and workers sought to march ahead, police stopped them and shifted Revanth Reddy and other leaders to different police stations in the city.

They would be let off later.

The permission was only for the dharna, police said.

