French justice minister under investigation over alleged conflicts of interest

French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti has been put under formal investigation in connection with a judicial investigation into alleged conflicts of interest, his lawyers told reporters on Friday.

They said they will contest the procedure. Olivier Cousi, one of his lawyers, said on BFM TV that Dupond-Moretti has no reason to resign as he is presumed to be innocent. Under French law, a formal investigation means there is "serious or consistent evidence" implicating a suspect. It is one step closer to a trial, but it does not amount to being charged.

Advertisement

The person can be charged at a later date if further evidence emerges against them, or the investigation can be dropped. Dupond-Moretti was questioned for hours by the Cour de Justice de La Republique, a special court that deals with complaints against serving ministers.

In January, the court launched an investigation after an anti-corruption group and three magistrates' unions filed conflict of interest complaints against Dupond-Moretti. Dupond-Moretti has said the unions were using the allegations of conflict of interest to block his reforms.

Also Read: Tennis-Sizikova files defamation lawsuit after French Open arrest amid match-fixing allegations

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)