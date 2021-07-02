Left Menu

Tennis-Sizikova files defamation lawsuit after French Open arrest amid match-fixing allegations

The investigation related to a match between Romanian pair Andreea Mitu and Patricia Mari and Sizikova and American Madison Brengle.

Russian tennis player Yana Sizikova has filed a lawsuit for defamation after she was arrested amid match-fixing allegations at this year's French Open, her lawyer told Reuters on Friday.

Sizikova was taken into police custody after a doubles match at Roland Garros over allegations related to last year's tournament. "She filed the lawsuit for defamation and slanderous denunciation with the Paris prosecutor's office," Frederic Belot said.

Sizikova had been released one day after being taken into custody after French prosecutors had opened an investigation into "fraud in an organised group" and "active and passive corruption" over alleged match fixing in a women's doubles match at the French Open in September, 2020. The investigation related to a match between Romanian pair Andreea Mitu and Patricia Mari and Sizikova and American Madison Brengle. The Romanians won the match before being knocked out in the third round.

Belot had explained last month that it was alleged Sizikova and her doubles partner lost a service game on purpose, with the Russian serving double faults.

