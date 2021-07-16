APEC leaders express no concerns over Olympics amid pandemic -Japan govt
16-07-2021
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told an APEC meeting on Friday he was determined to hold a safe and secure Olympics, and no leaders expressed concern that the Games could help spread coronavirus infections, a government spokesman said. Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Naoki Okada made the comment at a media briefing following an online meeting of leaders of the Asia-Pacific trade group APEC.
The Tokyo Olympics, postponed for a year due to the pandemic, are scheduled to start on July 23.
