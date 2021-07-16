Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 19:56 IST
Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets BJP president Nadda
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met BJP president J P Nadda here on Friday.

Chouhan tweeted that they discussed various issues as he received his ''guidance''. After meeting Nadda, he left for Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier in the day, Chouhan also attended an event in his home state at which Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia launched four new flights from Gwalior.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

