Goa: GFP, Cong demand longer Assembly session

The Goa Forward Party on Friday asked Speaker Rajesh Patnekar to convert the three-day Assembly session starting from July 28 into a longer one so that unfinished business from the 14th session can be completed.

In a letter to Patnekar, GFP chief Vijai Sardesai said the COVID-19 pandemic was at its weakest at present and a full session could be held as MLAs have been elected to discuss and debate views, issues and problems so that the hopes and aspirations of citizens are fulfilled.

He said elected representatives would be ''failing the people miserably'' if they participate only in ''token, nominal and mandatory legislative sessions''.

Sardesai, in his letter to the Speaker, alleged that the short session was an attempt by the BJP government to bulldoze its way without allowing proper debate on ''anti people actions''.

Leader of the Opposition and senior Congressman Digambar Kamat said the session must be of at least nine days as decided by the Business Advisor Committee in its meeting on March 30.

He added that he had submitted a letter of dissent to the speaker during the BAC meeting objecting to the Pramod Sawant government curtailing the 14th session.

When contacted, Patnekar said the duration of the Assembly session was not his prerogative and is decided by the Business Advisory Committee.

