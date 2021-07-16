S.African minister says situation in country "fully stabilised" now
Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 16-07-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 20:29 IST
A South African cabinet minister said on Friday that protests and looting in the country were now over and that the situation had "fully stabilised".
Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, acting minister for the office of President Cyril Ramaphosa, said the country's two key highways, including the N3 that links Gauteng to Kwa-Zulu Natal, had been reopened and they were now fully operational.
