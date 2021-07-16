Maha: MNS students' wing chief joins Sena

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena students' wing president Aditya Shirodkar on Friday joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Shirodkar is the son of Rajan Shirodkar, a close aide of MNS chief Raj Thackeray.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)