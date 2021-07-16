Maha: MNS students' wing chief joins Sena
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 20:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena students' wing president Aditya Shirodkar on Friday joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Shirodkar is the son of Rajan Shirodkar, a close aide of MNS chief Raj Thackeray.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Must become self-sufficient in oxygen to overcome COVID pandemic: Uddhav Thackeray
Uddhav Thackeray to chair meetings on COVID management today
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray rules out possibility of patch up with old ally BJP
'Thespian' Dilip Kumar to get state funeral on Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's orders