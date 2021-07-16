Left Menu

Punjab crisis: Harish Rawat to meet Amarinder Singh tomorrow

Amid efforts to end the infighting in Punjab Congress, the party's General Secretary in-charge of the state unit, Harish Rawat will visit Chandigarh to meet Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday, sources said.

AICC in-charge of Punjab Harish Rawat. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid efforts to end the infighting in Punjab Congress, the party's General Secretary in-charge of the state unit, Harish Rawat will visit Chandigarh to meet Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday, sources said. Earlier today, Rawat said that Amarinder Singh will remain the chief ministerial face of the party for the upcoming Assembly elections since his governance has earned praise from the people of the state and also because "Punjabis do not want to experiment with their political leadership."

A power tussle in Punjab Congress has been going on for almost a month where Sidhu openly rebelled against the state government by criticizing the electricity crisis in the state. Congress leadership has been making efforts to find a solution to the rift ahead of assembly polls earlier next year. The party leadership had conducted several meetings with state leaders to understand the issues and find a middle ground.

Recently, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also assumed the role of a mediator and facilitated a meeting between Sidhu and party leader Rahul Gandhi. According to sources, Congress is all set to announce Navjot Singh Sidhu as the new Chief of Punjab Congress Committee (PCC) on Friday. "Sidhu will be appointed as the new PCC chief along with two working Presidents. Sunil Jakhar, who is currently heading Punjab Congress will be adjusted in AICC," said sources. (ANI)

