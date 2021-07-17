Left Menu

Mukul Roy takes charge as Bengal assembly's PAC chairman

Objecting to the appointment, eight saffron party legislators on Tuesday resigned as heads of various assembly panels.The BJP has said that as per norms, an opposition MLA is appointed as the PAC chairman and the TMC misused that rule.The assembly Speakers office announced new names of chairmen of the eight committees on Friday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-07-2021 00:07 IST | Created: 17-07-2021 00:07 IST
Mukul Roy takes charge as Bengal assembly's PAC chairman
  • Country:
  • India

Legislator Mukul Roy, who has switched over to the ruling Trinamool Congress after winning the West Bengal election on a BJP ticket, on Friday took charge as the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman of the state assembly.

Roy, officially a BJP MLA, was appointed the PAC chairman on July 9. Objecting to the appointment, eight saffron party legislators on Tuesday resigned as heads of various assembly panels.

The BJP has said that as per norms, an opposition MLA is appointed as the PAC chairman and the TMC misused that rule.

The assembly Speaker's office announced new names of chairmen of the eight committees on Friday. All of them are TMC MLAs.

Roy, the MLA of Krishnagar Uttar seat, was at the office for over half an hour after taking over his new responsibility.

Asked to comment on reports that BJP is planning to move court seeking his disqualification as an MLA, he told reporters: ''Anyone can go anywhere he wants.'' Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay earlier said that there was no impropriety in the appointment of Roy as the PAC chairman.

He had also said as per norms, the chairmanship of eight standing panels went to opposition BJP MLAs but if they resigned, the posts will automatically go to the next seniormost members of the House.

Accordingly, TMC legislators Madan Mitra, Sudipto Roy, Tapan Dasgupta, Rukbanur Rahman, Ashok Chattopadhyay and Abdul Khaled Mollah and two others were appointed as chairmen of various committees on Friday.

They took the place of BJP's Manoj Tigga, Mihir Goswami, Bisnuprasad Sharma, Nikhilranjan Dey, Dipak Barman and Krishna Kalyani and two others.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee said that the eight new committee chairmen will take charge on July 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rising cybersecurity concerns driving government IT modernization: IBM study

Rising cybersecurity concerns driving government IT modernization: IBM study

 United States
2
AP to launch flagship startup promotion scheme

AP to launch flagship startup promotion scheme

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biogen Alzheimer's drug hits roadblocks with some hospitals, insurers; India's daily COVID-19 infections rise by 38,949 and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen Alzheimer's drug hits roadblocks with some hospi...

 Global
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021