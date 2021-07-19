Andhra BJP holds round table meeting, says multiple water projects pending in state

BJP Andhra Pradesh president Somu Veerraju, in a round table meeting with 'apolitical people and experts' on the state's water projects said on Monday that there are multiple projects that need to be completed in the state. "We have organised a round table meeting on projects in the state with apolitical people and experts. This is a subject for discussion after the recent conflict between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The state still needs a lot of projects to be completed," he said.

"We will constitute a working group on water projects and will hold a virtual meeting on Godavari and Krishna River Management Boards. After this, we will submit a report to the union government. BJP wants to complete the projects in the state which have no controversy. Medium and Small level projects should be completed," he added. Mentioning that the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the Polavaram project today, Veerraju said, 'The evacuees are facing many problems at Polavaram. The state government is asking for Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package but issues of evacuees are not being taken care of. The shelter houses provided for those people are in very poor condition. The CM should first focus on them and provide proper facilities at shelter homes."

"The government order issued by the central government, notifying the jurisdiction of Krishna and Godavari River Management Boards, is the best solution for the tussle between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh," he added. (ANI)

