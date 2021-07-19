Punjab AAP takes swipe at Cong over factionalism

Punjab's main Opposition AAP Monday took a swipe at the Congress over its internal squabbling, alleging ruling party leaders are concerned only about power and not about issues confronting the state.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national spokesperson and Punjab affairs co-incharge Raghav Chadha said that after ''ruining four-and-a-half-years, now we hope that the ruling Congress will utilise the remaining few months for the betterment of the people and the state''.

Congress leaders never fought for Punjab and the problems faced by its people but only to ''grab or save the chair,'' he alleged.

Amid the infighting, Congress president Sonia Gandhi Sunday appointed Navjot Singh Sidhu the new president of the party's Punjab unit, notwithstanding the strong opposition from Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

''As the situation prevails, it seems unlikely that Navjot Singh Sidhu becoming the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress will quell the infighting within the Congress,'' Chadha said.

He said though it was an internal issue of the Congress, he was commenting on it as the ruling party's strife had caused a lot of ''damage'' to Punjab.

''Punjab was not on their agenda due to the internal fighting. After ruining four-and-a-half-years, now we hope that the ruling Congress will utilise the remaining few months for the betterment of the people and the state,'' he added.

To a question, Chadha said, ''Our best wishes to Navjot Singh Sidhu. Let us see how Sidhu, sitting on the chair of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president, deals with all the burning issues of Punjab, corruption and mafia.'' He said everyone knows that despite swearing by the 'Gutka Sahib' (religious book), Chief Minister Singh and the Congress did not fight on the issues related to sand mafia, land mafia, transport mafia, unemployment, drugs and sacrilege.

Meanwhile, Ranjit Singh Rana, who had unsuccessfully contested from Bholath constituency on a Congress ticket in the 2017 assembly polls, joined the Aam Aadmi Party here.

