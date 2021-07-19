Chandrashekar Rao led TRS Government functions against rights of OBCs in Telangana, says BJP

Telangana BJP Other Backward Classes (OBC) Morcha on Monday staged a protest at the OBC welfare office in Hyderabad, and alleged that the Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has been neglecting the Backward Classes Welfare Funds and Backward Classes corporations, and is trying to collapse the OBC government machinery. Ale Bhaskar Raaj, the BJP OBC Morcha State President, addressing media said: "The people from backward castes of Telangana thought their lives would be better if a new Telangana state would be formed. But now, the people have learned that it is just the CM and his family who lives and have been settled, and not the people of Telangana."

He added, "In the year 2017, Rao promised that he will implement MBC Corporation under Government Order no. 16 for the upliftment of Backward Classes in the state. From 2017 to 2021, the allocated funds for Backward Class welfare were Rs 2,505 crore of which only Rs 350 crore have been spent." He further said that only 7 crore people have been benefitted. "Nearly about 1,419 Backward Classes families have been betrayed by the government of Telangana," he said.

He further said that there are no jobs in the state, and questioned the CM whether the Backward Classes are only limited to becoming shepherds and looking after buffalos. He mentioned that there has been no discussion of the Backward Classes Commission, and there is no Backward Classes sub-plan. "There is no executive body for BC commission and the KCR government is exploiting backward classes economically, socially and employment wise. This is a government which works against the interest of the backward classes," he said. (ANI)

