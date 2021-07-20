Pegasus snooping row: Rajasthan Cong seeks sacking of Shah, probe against Modi

The Rajasthan Congress on Tuesday demanded the sacking of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the Pegasus snooping row, with state party chief Govind Singh Dotasra saying a probe should also be held against PM Narendra Modi.

Reacting to it, the BJP said the state government should first tell on whose phones were tapped by it in Rajasthan.

Addressing a press conference here, state Congress chief Dotasra said his party workers will lay siege to the Raj Bhawan over the issue on Thursday.

“An inquiry should be conducted by the Supreme court into the matter. Home Minister Amit Shah should be sacked and an inquiry into the role of the PM should be conducted,” Dotasra demanded. He alleged that phones of several leaders, including former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje, were tapped and this cannot be done only at the level of the home minister.

''The home minister cannot take this step without the involvement of the prime minister. An illegal, anti-national act has been committed by them, which is very unfortunate and their real character, face and lies have been exposed,'' he said.

The state education minister said there is resentment among the public across the country against such ''anti-national'' people having ''dictator-like'' tendencies.

''They have not spared anyone. They spied on their own leaders, conspiring to completely finish the opposition. The truth behind dropping the ministers in the recent cabinet reshuffle should also come out in the open,'' he said.

An international media consortium reported Sunday that over 300 verified mobile phone numbers, including of two ministers, over 40 journalists, three opposition leaders and one sitting judge besides scores of business persons and activists in India could have been targeted for hacking through the spyware.

Hitting back at the Congress and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Deputy Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Rajendra Rathore said the Rajasthan government in a reply to a question asked by BJP MLA Kalicharan Saraf in the House had admitted that it tapped phones.

''The government should first clarify whose phones were tapped. The chief minister's OSD is the accused in an FIR registered with the Delhi Police in connection with the phone tapping,'' he said.

Rathore said the Congress is trying to divert public attention and stalling proceedings in Parliament.

