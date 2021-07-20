Left Menu

Pegasus row: Privacy, freedom of expression at stake in country, says Telangana Congress

Following the software 'Pegasus' row, Telangana Congress on Tuesday alleged that Privacy and freedom of expression are at stake in the country.

Pegasus row: Privacy, freedom of expression at stake in country, says Telangana Congress
Leader of opposition from Congress in Telangana Assembly, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka
Following the 'Pegasus' row, Telangana Congress on Tuesday alleged that privacy and freedom of expression are at stake in the country. Leader of opposition from Congress in Telangana Assembly, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka told ANI on Tuesday that it is a serious issue that in a country like India, which is the biggest democracy, phones of important leaders, journalists and activists are being tapped by the government.

He added, "It is a big concern that privacy and freedom of expression that are the main fabrics of a democratic country are at stake." He further mentioned that opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, important leaders and journalist's phones being tapped are a danger to the country. He said that Prime Minister and Home Minister Amit Shah should give clarification from the government's side.

He also added that the Telangana Congress party is going to stage a protest 'Chalo Raj Bhawan', on July 22 if the matter is not resolved. The names of over 40 Indian journalists appeared on the leaked list of potential targets for surveillance by an unidentified agency using Pegasus spyware, according to a report published in The Wire on Sunday.

According to the report, the journalists who were targeted work for some news organisations in the country including Hindustan Times, The Hindu, India Today, Indian Express and Network18. Many of them cover matters related to Defence, Home Ministry, Election Commission and Kashmir among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

