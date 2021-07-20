Left Menu

Mandaviya's speech on COVID-19 insightful: PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 20-07-2021 22:19 IST
Mandaviya's speech on COVID-19 insightful: PM Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's speech in Parliament Tuesday on the COVID-19 issue and urged everyone to hear it.

Mandaviya put up a staunch defence of the Modi government's handling of the pandemic, and said vaccine production in the country is increasing and the effort is to inoculate all adults at the earliest.

In a tweet Modi said, ''This extensive speech by Shri @mansukhmandviya covers several aspects relating to COVID-19 in an insightful and sensitive manner. I would request you all to hear his remarks.'' Replying to a short duration discussion in Rajya Sabha on the health crisis and the vaccination policy, the minister said a package of over Rs 23,000 crore has been approved for strengthening the health infrastructure, including setting up 2.4 lakh medical beds and 20,000 ICU beds, with a special focus on paediatric care to handle any possible third wave of the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines

Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines

 Global
2
Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Russian firm

Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Russian firm

 India
3
All-party meeting on COVID: Sources say some parties sought expediting process for getting international recognition to Covaxin.

All-party meeting on COVID: Sources say some parties sought expediting proce...

 India
4
Google celebrates Colombian Independence Day with a doodle on July 20

Google celebrates Colombian Independence Day with a doodle on July 20

 Colombia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021