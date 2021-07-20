Left Menu

Maharashtra, WB told to take strict action to prevent fraudulent vaccination camps: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 20-07-2021 22:52 IST
Fraudulent vaccination camps in Maharashtra and West Bengal have come to the notice of the Centre and both the state governments have been directed to probe these and take stringent actions to prevent such incidents in future, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar was replying to a question in the House whether the instances of fraudulent vaccination camps have come to the notice of the Union Government.

She said such instances of malpractices in Maharashtra and West Bengal have come to notice of the Government of India wherein on the pretext of Covid vaccination, it is alleged that some other product was administered to beneficiaries and the reported vaccination session was not conducted through CoWIN.

''The Ministry of Health has directed to both the state governments to investigate these incidences and take stringent actions so that such fraudulent incidences are not repeated in future. ''Further, communication has also been sent to all states and UTs that all beneficiaries should be registered on Co-WIN portal and all such vaccination sessions should be recorded on Co-WIN,'' Pawar said.

