PM Modi lauds speeches of Mandaviya, Puri on COVID-19 in Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's speech in Parliament on Tuesday on the COVID-19 issue and urged everyone to hear it.

Modi also praised the speech of Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on the issue in the Rajya Sabha, saying he made several important points and lucidly explained a wide range of subjects pertaining to the global pandemic.

Mandaviya put up a staunch defence of the Modi government's handling of the pandemic, and said vaccine production in the country is increasing and the effort is to inoculate all adults at the earliest.

Puri also strongly defended the government's management of the pandemic and accused the opposition parties of politicising the health crisis.

In a tweet Modi said, ''This extensive speech by Shri @mansukhmandviya covers several aspects relating to COVID-19 in an insightful and sensitive manner. I would request you all to hear his remarks.'' Replying to a short duration discussion in the Rajya Sabha on the health crisis and the vaccination policy, Mandaviya said a package of over Rs 23,000 crore has been approved for strengthening the health infrastructure, including setting up 2.4 lakh medical beds and 20,000 ICU beds, with a special focus on paediatric care to handle any possible third wave of the pandemic.

