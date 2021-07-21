Left Menu

Trump ally Barrack arrested on foreign lobbying charges -U.S. Justice Department

He is also alleged to have lied to FBI agents during an interview about his dealings with the UAE. Barrack, 74, is a longtime Trump ally and founder of the large private equity firm Colony Capital. Barrack stepped down at Colony Capital’s chief executive in 2020.

Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2021 00:42 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 00:42 IST
Trump ally Barrack arrested on foreign lobbying charges -U.S. Justice Department

Thomas Barrack, a billionaire friend of Donald Trump who chaired the former president's inaugural fund, has been arrested on charges including unlawful foreign lobbying and obstruction of justice, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday. Barrack is accused of unlawfully advancing the interests of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the United States. He is also alleged to have lied to FBI agents during an interview about his dealings with the UAE.

Barrack, 74, is a longtime Trump ally and founder of the large private equity firm Colony Capital. Barrack stepped down at Colony Capital’s chief executive in 2020. In April, he resigned as executive chairman of the firm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines

Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines

 Global
2
Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Russian firm

Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Russian firm

 India
3
All-party meeting on COVID: Sources say some parties sought expediting process for getting international recognition to Covaxin.

All-party meeting on COVID: Sources say some parties sought expediting proce...

 India
4
Google celebrates Colombian Independence Day with a doodle on July 20

Google celebrates Colombian Independence Day with a doodle on July 20

 Colombia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021