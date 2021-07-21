Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-07-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 17:14 IST
Bakrid celebrated with fervour in Telangana
Bakrid was celebrated with fervour across Telangana on Wednesday with Muslims offering prayers at various Eidgahs in the city and other places in the state.

Miralam Eidgah, hockey ground at Masab Tank, military ground at Mehdipatnam and others here witnessed major congregations, though rain (since morning hours) and COVID-19 pandemic appeared to have had an impact on the celebrations.

The state government had completely lifted the COVID-induced lockdown last month and removed all restrictions.

State Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali performed prayers at a mosque in Azampura in the city.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, state Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy and other leaders conveyed their greetings to Muslims on the occasion.

The Bakrid festival symbolises the spirit of sacrifice and supreme devotion, Soundararajan said.

Greeting Muslims, Rao said Bakrid is a symbol of sacrifice.

He said the message of showing mercy, compassion, sacrifice and patience towards others should be learnt from Bakrid.PTI SJR BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

