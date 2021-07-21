Left Menu

Yediyurappa's dinner for BJP legislators on July 25 postponed

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-07-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 18:41 IST
Yediyurappa's dinner for BJP legislators on July 25 postponed
  • Country:
  • India

Amid leadership change buzz, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's dinner for BJP legislators, which was scheduled to take place on July 25 to mark his government completing two years in office, has been postponed, official sources said on Wednesday.

''The scheduled dinner meeting has been postponed and the new date is yet to be fixed,'' official sources said, without divulging reasons for the postponement.

The dinner was scheduled to take place at around 7 pm on Sunday at a city hotel.

Earlier there were reports that the BJP legislature party meeting will be convened on July 26, on the occasion of completion of two years in office, during which some clarity was expected on speculation about the leadership change.

However, officials have clarified that no legislature party meeting has been called.

Yediyurappa, who is completing two years in office on July 26, had visited Delhi last week, during which he had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president J P Nadda.

The trip raised questions in some quarters if the party is now working out a succession plan.

On his return from the national capital, Yediyurappa had however, rubbished reports that he is on the way out, and asserted that the central leadership has asked him to continue in the post.PTI KSU BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
3
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
4
Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disasters

Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disa...

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021