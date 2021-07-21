Left Menu

2 TMC supporters killed, 5 others injured in Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-07-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 23:36 IST
Two supporters of ruling Trinamool Congress, including an elderly woman, were killed and five others injured when unidentified persons opened fire on them in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday, police said.

The TMC put the blame on the opposition, while the BJP alleged that the incident was a fallout of infighting within the ruling party in the state.

The incident took place in Tangra Mari in Haroa police station area, an officer said. The deceased were identified as 75-year-old Laxmi Bala Mandal and 25-year-old Sanyashi Sardar.

Nineteen people were detained in connection with the incident, he added.

