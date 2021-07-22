TMC MP accuses Union min Puri of verbally abusing him in RS
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 17:28 IST
TMC MP Shantanu Sen has alleged that Union Minister Hardeep Puri verbally abused him in the Rajya Sabha and was on the verge of physically assaulting him before he was rescued by his colleagues.
Sen, who snatched and tore Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's speech on the Pegasus issue as he was reading it out in the Rajya Sabha, claimed Puri even gesticulated rudely at him.
''The union minister threatened me and abused me. He was about to assault me when my other colleagues came to my rescue,'' alleged Sen in a press conference.
