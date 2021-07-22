SP, BSP, UP Congress condemn IT raids against media houses

IT raids on media groups Dainik Bhaskar and Bharat Samachar came under heavy criticism on Thursday, with the SP describing the BJP government as a ''coward'' trying to scare those ''exposing its failures'' and the Congress terming it an attack on democracy while the BSP saw it as a ''reminder of emergency''. Flaying the government, the Uttar Pradesh Congress in a tweet said, ''Kamal' wale, kalam se darte hain (People with lotus are afraid of the pen)''.

The Congress termed the raids on both the media houses as an ''attack on democracy''.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on its Twitter handle said when a ''coward'' government is ''afraid'', it uses central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate, IT Department and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against those opposing it.

''With the ink of truth, the government's corruption, mismanagement during the Covid pandemic, false claims and hollow announcements were exposed by Dainik Bhaskar. Countrywide raids on it are condemnable,'' the party tweeted.

Later, SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav in a tweet said, ''It is clear from the raids on the media in UP that the BJP is affected by the possibility of its defeat in the 2022 elections. It shows the desperation of the losing BJP. This has proved that the truth that under the oppressive rule of the anti-people BJP those who shoe truth will which be crushed.'' Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati in her tweet said, ''Income Tax raids on Dainik Bhaskar Media Group and Bharat News Channel prima facie appeared to be an act of vindictiveness. It brings back the dark memories of the Congress Emergency of 1975. It is very sad and highly condemnable.'' SP spokesperson Ashutosh Verma too said the raids were the result of the BJP's ''fear''. ''It showed that the BJP is so afraid of its defeat in the 2022 state elections that it is targeting media houses for exposing its failure,'' Verma said. ''Institutions like the IT Department, CBI and the ED have been made a tool by the BJP to create fear among those opposing it,'' he said.

The leader further said his party's fight is against politicisation of these institutions.

The Income Tax Department on Thursday conducted multi-city raids against Dainik Bhaskar and Bharat Samachar.

