Left Menu

UP CM assures priority in resolving problems of Korean entrepreneurs' with projects in Gr Noida

PTI | Noida/Lucknow | Updated: 22-07-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 23:05 IST
UP CM assures priority in resolving problems of Korean entrepreneurs' with projects in Gr Noida
  • Country:
  • India

Facing problems with their projects in Greater Noida, a delegation of South Korean entrepreneurs on Thursday met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who directed state officials to resolve their issues on priority.

The meeting was held in Lucknow, said BJP leader and Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, who facilitated the interaction of the entrepreneurs with Adityanath.

The Korean companies' delegation included Samkwang India Director Sung Je Cho, Senatech India MD Chang Youn Woo, Khvatec India Director Yoon Hyun Sik and Dongyang Power MD Jeongkwun Park. ''After listening to the delegation's problems, the chief minister directed the additional chief secretary for industrial and infrastructure development to resolve their problems on priority,'' Singh said.

''The Korean delegation raised their problems, including environmental approvals, power supply hindrance, road connectivity issues, delay in incentives they were supposed to get and issuance of no-objection certificates (NOCs) from local authorities,'' the MLA said.

The foreign delegation later met with the ACS Infrastructure and Industrial Development Arvind Kumar, who also assured them of taking up their issues on priority, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

 Global
2
Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufacturing

Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufac...

 Ireland
3
Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

 India
4
Microsoft announces acquisition of CloudKnox Security

Microsoft announces acquisition of CloudKnox Security

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021