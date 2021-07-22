Rahul Gandhi takes dig at Centre, says writing truth enough to intimidate 'weak government'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a dig at the BJP-led government in an apparent reference to the income tax searches on the premises linked to Dainik Bhaskar group and said "writing truth is enough to intimidate a weak government". "Writing the truth in ink on paper is enough to intimidate a weak government," Gandhi said in a tweet.

Thirty-two premises, consisting of residential and business premises spread over the cities of Mumbai, Delhi, Bhopal, Indore, Jaipur, Korba, Noida, and Ahmedabad were covered by the Income Tax department during the searches, government sources said on Thursday. The sources said that searches were done under Section 132 of the Income Tax Act. They said searches were carried out after analysis of the departmental database, "banking enquiries and other discrete enquiries".

Advertisement

The sources said Dainik Bhaskar Group has more than 100 companies including holding and subsidiary companies. The flagship company is DB Corp Ltd, which publishes the news daily Dainik Bhaskar. They said the group is involved in various sectors, major being media, power, textiles and real estate, with a group turnover of more than Rs 6000 crore per annum. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)