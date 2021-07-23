Left Menu

Nadda slams TMC over its MP snatching papers from Union minister in Rajya Sabha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2021 00:35 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 00:24 IST
Nadda slams TMC over its MP snatching papers from Union minister in Rajya Sabha
BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday hit out at the Trinamool Congress over its MP Shantanu Sen snatching papers from Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Rajya Sabha and tearing those, saying it is condemnable and against the democratic values and of the country.

Sen snatched papers from Vaishnaw after the TMC, Congress and other opposition party members, who had earlier forced two adjournments of the proceedings in the Rajya Sabha, rushed into the well of the House as the minister was called to make a statement on the Pegasus snooping row.

Condemning the incident, Nadda, in a series of tweets, said the behaviour of TMC MPs with Ashwini Vaishnav is highly condemnable and against the democratic values of the country.

''The TMC has a long history of working against the dignity of parliament. Creating ruckus and tearing papers is the culture of the party, he said.

Taking on the opposition, Nadda alleged that these parties were disrupting parliament and working against democracy to remain politically relevant.

