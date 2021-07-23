Modi govt's key priority to focus on development in J-K: BJP leader Santosh

BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh on Thursday said that after removing all the ''bottlenecks'' in Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's key priority now is to focus on development.

While addressing the meeting during his visit to Jammu, he said that the development, which took place in Jammu and Kashmir under the BJP government led by Modi, is ''matchless'' and speaks itself about the remarkable progress which this region has made after the BJP took over the rein. ''After removing all the bottlenecks in Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory, the BJP government's key priority now is to focus on development,'' he said.

The BJP leader said that keeping in line with Modi's mission of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas', the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been witnessing unprecedented development in every sector since Prime Minister Modi took over the reins of this nation. ''The erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, which was one of the best and most developed at the time of Independence, became most backward state in the country. After the Modi government came to power in the Centre, we had been successful in getting major projects for Jammu and Kashmir from the Centre,'' he added.

Santosh also took stock of the programmes pertaining to public outreach launched by the BJP throughout the country, especially during the second Covid wave.

Stressing upon the need for making common masses aware of all achievements of the BJP governments, both in the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir, he said that various landmark initiatives have been taken by them for the welfare of people in general and downtrodden in particular.

''Numerous works for progress, development, upliftment and for welfare of the neglected sections, who were made scapegoat for seven decades, has been done by the BJP,'' he said, adding that people will not be led away by the opposition narratives as they have full confidence in the prime minister who is leading 130 crore people of the world's largest democracy.

