Health of UP ex-CM Kalyan Singh critical, on life support: Hospital
The health condition of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh is critical and he is on life support, the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) said on Friday.
He is under close monitoring of senior doctors of critical care medicine (CCM), cardiology, nephrology, neurology, and endocrinology departments, the statement said.
''Former UP chief minister and former governor of Rajasthan Kalyan Singh Ji's health status is critical. He is on a life-saving support system (ventilator),'' a release issued by the hospital said.
The Director of the institute Prof R K Dhiman is also keeping a close watch on all the aspects related to his health, it added.
The 89-year-old BJP veteran was admitted to the ICU of the hospital in the evening of July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness level. Earlier, he was undergoing treatment at Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here.
