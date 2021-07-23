Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2.30 pm

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the third time on Friday, till 2.30 pm, as the Chair asked Trinamool Congress (TMC) Santanu Sen to withdraw from the House who remained present despite his suspension for the remaining period of the Monsoon Session.

When the House reassembled at 12.30 pm following a second adjournment, Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, asked Sen to withdraw from the Rajya Sabha. The TMC member remained present in the House.

In the meantime, several opposition MPs, including the leader of the opposition Mallikarjun Kharge sought to raise certain issues. Many of the opposition members were on their feet also. However, the deputy chairman adjourned the proceedings till 2.30 pm.

According to a convention, no business is transacted in the Rajya Sabha if a suspended member continues to be present in the House.

In the morning, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan had moved a motion for Sen's suspension after the TMC member snatched papers from Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw that contained his statement on the Pegasus snooping row and tore those in the House on Thursday.

The motion was passed by a voice vote.

Congress and other opposition members also demanded a discussion on the Pegasus spyware issue and created an uproar.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House till 12 noon. At 12 noon, the proceedings were adjourned till 12.30 pm.

