Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid opposition uproar over Pegasus row, farmers' issue

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day following disruptions by Opposition parties which raised slogans on the Pegasus snooping row and the farmers' issue by gathering in the Well of the House on Friday.

As soon as the House met for the day at 11 am, some Opposition members rushed to the Well but they were prevented from doing so by floor leaders of their respective parties as Speaker Om Birla wanted to make observations on the Indian squad participating in the Tokyo Olympics.

Birla extended best wishes to the Indian contingent on behalf of the House. The mega carnival of sports is on Friday. Members thumped benches in support of the Indian squad.

Soon after Birla had made his observations, several members from Congress, Trinamool Congress, and Shiromani Akali Dal gathered in the Well of the House raising slogans and holding placards.

The TMC shouted slogans demanding details of the money allegedly spent by the government on Pegasus spyware. Congress members had placards demanding a Supreme Court-monitored judicial probe into the Pegasus allegations. They also showed their cell phones to the Speaker.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal (SAD) was holding a placard demanding rollback of the three farm laws.

Slogans included ''jasoosi karna band karo'' (Stop indulging in spying).

Birla said the health minister is replying on the coronavirus vaccination drive and members should listen to him.

He also pointed out that some members were not wearing masks and said the threat from the virus has not yet ceased.

''What message are you sending... please follow Covid guidelines ... you will get appropriate chance to raise all the issues,'' he said.

Following this, members masked up before resuming sloganeering.

Some members were seen wearing blue T-shirts, apparently in support of the Indian squad at the Tokyo Olympics.

As disruptions continued, the Speaker adjourned the House till 12 noon at 11.20 AM.

As the House reassembled at 12 noon, Kirit Solanki, who was in the Chair, asked protesting members to take their respective seats.

During the brief period for which the House functioned, resolutions were passed to appoint and elect new members in various parliamentary panels as some of the members have become ministers in the recent reshuffle of the Union Council of Ministers.

As the opposition uproar continued, Solanki said that such behavior does not suit senior elected members of the House and adjourned the proceedings for the day.

The House will now meet on Monday after the weekend break.

Opposition members have been protesting over various issues for the fourth straight sitting of the Monsoon session.

