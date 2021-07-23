Former Telangana Minister Mothkupally Narsimhulu resigns from BJP, says party failed to value his experience

Former Telangana Minister and BJP leader Mothkupally Narsimhulu on Friday resigned from the party stating that the Bharatiya Janata Party had not taken his experience into consideration. He made his statement in the letter submitted to Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

"BJP party failed to give me any post at the party and has not taken my experience into consideration," he wrote in his statement. "Also, it's very unfortunate to see how Etela Rajender, former TRS Leader, and Minister joined the party and not even an explanation was demanded from him about the allegations he is facing," he added.

Last month, former Telangana Minister Etela Rajender, who resigned as an MLA on June 12, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on June 14. (ANI)

