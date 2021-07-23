Tripura CM to seek special package from Centre for TTAADC development

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday said that he would meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Shillong and press for a special package for the development of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous district Council (TTAADC).

The Union Home Minister is scheduled to meet the chief ministers, chief secretaries, and DGPs of the Northeastern states on Saturday to assess the region's law and order as well as the COVID-19 situation. The meeting will take place at the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC), Shillong.

“I have already discussed a special package for the development of the tribal council with the Union Home Minister earlier and he is positive about it. I have also taken up the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“During the meeting, several important issues will be discussed with special focus on internal security, border security and drugs dealing. Our slogan is to make the North-East region drugs-free by 2022,” the chief minister told reporters. Deb said he will take up the issue of tribal development with the Union minister on the sidelines of the meeting.

Deb, during his visit to Delhi on July 16, had raised the demand for an externally-aided project of Rs.1,250 crore for the overall development of tribals, who form one third of the state’s total population.

