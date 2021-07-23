Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 21:13 IST
Day after appointment, Uttarakhand Cong chief meets Rahul
Uttarakhand Congress' newly appointed chief Ganesh Godiyal on Friday met former party president Rahul Gandhi and thanked the top leadership of the party for giving him the new assignment.

AICC in-charge of the state, Devendra Yadav, was present during the meeting.

The meeting came a day after the Congress appointed Godiyal as president of the Pradesh Congress Committee in Uttarakhand, replacing Pritam Singh who has been made the new CLP leader.

Former chief minister Harish Rawat has been made the Campaign Committee chief for Uttarakhand, where assembly elections will be held early next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

