India, Maldives ink pact for community projects

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Shahid Friday signed an agreement on India-funded community projects in the Maldives after they held wide-ranging talks covering a range of bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interests.

The Maldivian leader, who was elected as the President of the UN General Assembly last month, arrived in India on Wednesday on a three-day visit. ''Signed the MoU on India-funded community projects in Maldives. Neighbourhood first in action,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

The external affairs minister described the meeting as ''warm'' and promised India's fullest support to his presidency of the UN General Assembly.

''A warm meeting with @UNPGA-elect @abdulla_shahid. Discussed the priorities of his Presidency of Hope. Promised him fullest support from India,'' Jaishankar said in another tweet.

In the run-up to the election to the post of president of 76th session of the UN General Assembly, Shahid had unveiled a vision titled ''presidency of hope'' listing priority areas -- recovering from Covid-19, reforming the UN, rebuilding sustainably, responding to the planet's needs and respecting the rights of all ''Good to meet my dear friend EAM @DrSJaishankar. The #MaldivesIndiaPartnership grows stronger, because of his personal commitment! I thanked him for his continuous support. We also exchanged views on various global issues, including my priorities for the #PresidencyOfHope,'' Shahid tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Shahid called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

An official statement said that Prime Minister Modi congratulated Shahid on his resounding victory in the election, noting that it reflected the growing stature of the Maldives on the world stage.

''The prime minister emphasised the importance reforming the multilateral system, including the United Nations organs, to reflect the current realities of the world and the aspirations of a vast majority of the world's population,'' it said, Shahid thanked India for its support of his ''Presidency of Hope''. ''Honoured to call on Prime Minister of India @narendramodi. Extended appreciation for the continuous support & assistance extended by #India for the development of #Maldives. Also thanked India for the support to the #PresidencyOfHope and briefed him on my priorities for #UNGA76,'' he said.

The Maldives is one of India's key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean Region.

Currently, India is developing projects worth USD 2 billion covering a large number of areas like ports, roads, bridges, water and sanitation systems as well as socio-economic development.

