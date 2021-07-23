Prayers held for speedy recovery of Oscar Fernandes

A special prayer service was held at the Mother of Sorrows Church in Udupi on Friday for the recovery of Congress leader Oscar Fernandes, who is under treatment at a private hospital here following a head injury.

Udupi diocese bishop Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo conducted the prayer service.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, former minister Vinay Kumaar Sorake said doctors are providing the best treatment to Frenandes.

He had the opportunity to serve at the national level for a very long period.Though the doctors are putting their efforts, prayers are also needed at this juncture, he said.

''We have offered prayers in mosques, church and also in temples.Let us pray for his speedy recovery,'' he added.

Prayers were also held at various religious centres in Udupi.

Special prayers were held in St Francis Xavier Church Udyavar, Polipu Jamia Masjid, Kapu Janardhan Temple and Sri Vishwanath Kshetra.

The 80-year-old leader was hospitalised after suffering a fall while practicing yoga at his apartment in the city on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)